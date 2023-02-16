Adviser to PM Engr Amir Muqam visits SNGPL

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam here on Thursday visited Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) head office.

SNGPL Managing Director Ali Javaid Hamdani briefed the adviser about the ongoing projects.

The MD said that Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited was committed to be the leading integrated natural gas provider in the region.

He said, "We urge our consumers to use natural gas efficiently and economically, since conservation is the need of the hour."