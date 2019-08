(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office on Wednesday.

The discussed matters related to reforms in different public institutions.