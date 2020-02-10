Adviser to the Chief Minister for Science and Technology, Ziaullah Khan Bangash inspects construction work at Liauqat Memorial Hospital Kohat

Adviser to the Chief Minister for Science and Technology, Ziaullah Khan Bangash Monday inspected construction work of ongoing projects at Liauqat Memorial Hospital Kohat and directed for its timely completion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister for Science and Technology, Ziaullah Khan Bangash Monday inspected construction work of ongoing projects at Liauqat Memorial Hospital Kohat and directed for its timely completion.

Executive Engineer Communication and Works, Hamraz Khan Khattak briefed him about ongoing projects in the hospital.

� The adviser said provision of quality and latest health facilities to people was the top priority of the government and the ongoing projects would help provide state-of- the art health services to ailing humanity.�He directed concerned authorities to complete the work within stipulated time without compromising on quality and standard.

Bangash expressed the hope that the project would be completed within stipulated time and people would get quality treatment at their doorsteps.�