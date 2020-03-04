Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir Khan on information inaugurates KP cleanliness campaign

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir Khan and Special Assistant for Local Government, Kamran Bangash here Wednesday inaugurated 'Khyber Pakthunkhwa Cleanliness Campaign' to make the province neat in all respects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir Khan and Special Assistant for Local Government, Kamran Bangash here Wednesday inaugurated 'Khyber Pakthunkhwa Cleanliness Campaign' to make the province neat in all respects.

The adviser for information said it was mega cleanliness campaign of its nature in the country and urged people to vigorously participate in it to provide clean environment to people.

He said a significant positive change has been witnessed in local government under leadership of special assistant to local government Kamran Bangash and launching of KP Cleanliness Campaign was testimony of it.

Wazir said Pakistan was moving on road to progress and development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"PTI government is the first elected government that is making determined efforts for economic empowerment of downtrodden and poor segment of the society," Wazir said.

Due to visionary policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, economy has been brought back on track and solid efforts were underway to control inflation and price hike in the country.

He said rehabilitation of affected people of North Waziristan tribal district was the top most priority of the government and Rs1.5million per marla were released for affectees.

Wazir said the merger of Khasadar Force and Levy Force in police force was a big challenge and it was smoothly addressed by PTI government.

He said BRT was a flagship project of PTI government that would bring revolution in transport sector and expressed the hope that it would be completed in current fiscal year.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Local Government, Kamran Bangash said KP government was committed to providing clean environment to people and this campaign would continue throughout the year.

Focus would also be made on afforestation, clean environment and sanitation and urged people from all walks of life including shopkeepers, handcarts fruits dealers, teachers, religious scholars, taxi, bus, rickshaw drivers to come forward and take part in the campaign with full enthusiasm.

He said Peshawar would be made a model city in terms of cleanliness and would be made neat in all respect.