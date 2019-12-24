UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Adviser To The Ombudsman (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Dr Rania Ahsan Assures Overall Improvement In Criminal Justice System Of Country

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:58 AM

Adviser to the Ombudsman (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Dr Rania Ahsan assures overall improvement in criminal justice system of country

Adviser to the Ombudsman (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Dr Rania Ahsan has assured for an overall improvement in the criminal justice system of the country through designated supervisory bodies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Ombudsman (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Dr Rania Ahsan has assured for an overall improvement in the criminal justice system of the country through designated supervisory bodies.

She expressed her reaction on a report titled "Strengthening the Realization of the Rights of Children and Women Detainees in Pakistan".

The report was initially submitted by the Interior Ministry in the Lahore High Court.

According to this report it has been revealed that there are 11,803 overseas Pakistanis who are still in foreign jails.

The report also shows that the Punjab government has also introduced Standard Operating Procedures on Effective Police-Prosecution Cooperation.

At the provincial and Federal level efforts were underway to enhance the capacity of stakeholders involved in criminal justice system could be made better, the report added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore High Court Interior Ministry Government Of Punjab Criminals Women

Recent Stories

NAB produces Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports Complex ..

2 minutes ago

Seven Afghan Servicemen Killed in Attack on Milita ..

59 seconds ago

Packers roll over Vikings to clinch NFC North titl ..

1 minute ago

LHC to announce today verdict on bail petition of ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Weather Satellite Changes Course After Lik ..

29 minutes ago

APHC demands bail of Asia Andrabi, Nahida, Hamdia ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.