Adviser to the Ombudsman (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Dr Rania Ahsan assures overall improvement in criminal justice system of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Ombudsman (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Dr Rania Ahsan has assured for an overall improvement in the criminal justice system of the country through designated supervisory bodies.

She expressed her reaction on a report titled "Strengthening the Realization of the Rights of Children and Women Detainees in Pakistan".

The report was initially submitted by the Interior Ministry in the Lahore High Court.

According to this report it has been revealed that there are 11,803 overseas Pakistanis who are still in foreign jails.

The report also shows that the Punjab government has also introduced Standard Operating Procedures on Effective Police-Prosecution Cooperation.

At the provincial and Federal level efforts were underway to enhance the capacity of stakeholders involved in criminal justice system could be made better, the report added.