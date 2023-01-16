UrduPoint.com

Adviser To The Prime Minister On Political And Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam Condemns Latif Afridi's Killing

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam condemns Latif Afridi's killing

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam strongly condemned the murder of former president of Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court Bar Associations, Latif Afridi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam strongly condemned the murder of former president of Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court Bar Associations, Latif Afridi.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Muqam said that Latif Afridi's death was a great loss for the lawyers fraternity.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

