Adviser vows to turn public places public friendly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Viable measures are fast underway to ensure cleanliness and combat unhealthy activities at public places including government and private educational institutions, offices, restaurants, beaches, parks and different recreational points, said Barrister Murtuza Wahab, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Sindh

The Adviser on Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department chairing a meeting of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) officials here on Friday said surge in complaints about deterioration in the general atmosphere on public places can not be ignored.

"These as per directives of our party leadership and also that of CM Syed Murad Ali Shah have to be addressed on sound footing and also on urgent basis," he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab in particular context of environmental degradation said lack of cleanliness at public places and disregard for factors leading towards pollution are challenges that have to be addressed on war footing.

He also referred to concerns expressed by many of the parents about vulnerability of their children to addiction due to easy availability of various tobacco mixed chewing products.

The Adviser expressed his hope that people will support and cooperate with the government to improve the environment of public places with the same zeal as reflected by them in implementation of the ban on plastic shopping bags.

He informed the meeting that a comprehensive strategy is being devised to take bold steps to promote positive activities at public spots and to improve their environmental conditions.

Sindh Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department, Khan Muhammad Mahar, briefed the meeting on steps which are to be taken to turn public places actually public friendly with due stock towards a congenial and healthy atmosphere.