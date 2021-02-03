UrduPoint.com
Advisor Agrees On Business Community's Proposal To Review Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Advisor agrees on business community's proposal to review Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has agreed to a proposal given by the Karachi business community to review Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014.

However, he said that the business community should cooperate in the implementation of the Sindh government's environmental protection agenda and promote the recycling of goods and biodegradable plastic bags.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day symposium organized by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on the topic "Integrated Solid Waste Management", the adviser said that the ban on non-degradable plastic bags was enacted last year, said a statement on Wednesday.

He said that the business community should abandon prohibited plastic bags and promote disposable and environmentally friendly plastic bags to make the ban on buying, selling, manufacturing, and use more effective.

He said that the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had launched a full-fledged legal campaign to make it effective and action had been taken against the violators in that regard. However, during the lockdown to prevent coronavirus, the campaign turned milder that would now be resumed, he added.

He asked the business community to discourage the delivery, sale, and manufacture of prohibited plastic bags at all levels to eliminate the basis for its supply in the markets.

Secretary Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Department, Government of Sindh Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, and Director General Sindh Environmental Protection Agency Naeem Ahmad Mughal were also present on the occasion.

Approving Zubair Motiwala's suggestion from the business community for a review of Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014, the adviser said the government had no qualms if the business community wanted to make further suggestions for effective enforcement of the laws.

He said that as we all know that the main purpose of this law was to ensure sustainable development in Sindh through prevention of environmental pollution and protection, preservation, rehabilitation, and improvement of the environment, no one should object to this point.

He directed the secretary environment to set up a review committee within a week and said that the first meeting of the committee would be held in his office within a week after its formation.

He called on the business community to invest in recycling so that used items could be exploited to control the growing garbage menace and minimize the increase in waste.

He further said that the Sindh Government was also going to legislate in that regard so that maximum incentives and facilities could be given to the recycling industry.

Replying to a question, Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh Government had approved repair and construction of 11 roads in the site industrial area. The first tranche of funds in this regard would be released soon, he added.

Later, prominent leaders of the business community Zubair Motiwala and Shariq Vohra also spoke on the occasion.

