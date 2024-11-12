Advisor Ali announces key reforms in Health Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Health Advisor, Ihtisham Ali has announced significant reforms aimed at streamlining operations within the provincial health departments.

During his recent address, Ihtisham Ali said that all four Regional Director Generals (RDGs) of the province have already conducted meetings with the District Health Officers (DHOs) and Medical Superintendents (MS) in their respective regions.

He further highlighted that offices have been established for each RDG to facilitate better coordination and management.

He confirmed that online orders for the regions will be issued later this week, and support staff has been provided to assist in these efforts.

In a firm directive, advisor health warned that any individual seeking assistance directly from his office without prior approval from the RDG of their region will face disciplinary action.

"I urge everyone to resolve their issues within their respective regions. RDGs are responsible for the management and performance of their regions, and I will inquire directly with them regarding the status of their areas," he stated.

Advisor to CM also instructed the entire health department staff to submit all requests regarding leave and transfers exclusively through the online application system.

He emphasized that anyone attempting to bypass this process by approaching his office directly for postings or transfers will face departmental consequences.

He further reiterated that government officials are expected to fulfill their duties during official hours and not disrupt his office operations.

"The focus is on implementing reforms, not on handling transfers or postings. Any applications for DHO or MS appointments should be submitted online, as it is the responsibility of the Placement Committee," he added.

The Health Advisor's remarks underscore the commitment to improving efficiency, accountability, and transparency within the health department, while discouraging undue interference in official procedures.