Open Menu

Advisor Announces Floating Tenders For Hangu Main Road

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Advisor announces floating tenders for Hangu main road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works (C&W), Sohail Afridi accompanied by MNA Yousaf Khan during his visit to Hangu district on Monday announced floating of tenders for the construction of Hangu main road by December this year.

Talking to the media persons on the occasion, Advisor C&W said, "The government will solve the public problems within the available limited resources."

He added that we were focusing on completion of the ongoing incomplete development works.

He further said, "Hangu to Sarozai road will be constructed on priority basis as this road was the main Highway connecting Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"

Due to unavoidable circumstances, work could not start on this important highway till now, he regretted.

Sohail Afridi said that there were special instructions from the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to solve the problems of the southern districts on priority.

On the occasion, the provincial advisor along with the MNA Yousaf Khan also inspected the road up to Kachha Pakka and assured to start work on the said road as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Road Hangu December Afridi Media From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Ren ..

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..

1 hour ago

Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Und ..

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

2 hours ago
 PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

5 hours ago
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

6 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan