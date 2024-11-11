Advisor Announces Floating Tenders For Hangu Main Road
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works (C&W), Sohail Afridi accompanied by MNA Yousaf Khan during his visit to Hangu district on Monday announced floating of tenders for the construction of Hangu main road by December this year.
Talking to the media persons on the occasion, Advisor C&W said, "The government will solve the public problems within the available limited resources."
He added that we were focusing on completion of the ongoing incomplete development works.
He further said, "Hangu to Sarozai road will be constructed on priority basis as this road was the main Highway connecting Pakistan and Afghanistan.
"
Due to unavoidable circumstances, work could not start on this important highway till now, he regretted.
Sohail Afridi said that there were special instructions from the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to solve the problems of the southern districts on priority.
On the occasion, the provincial advisor along with the MNA Yousaf Khan also inspected the road up to Kachha Pakka and assured to start work on the said road as soon as possible.
