Advisor approves reconstruction of Janazagah, roads in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Monday visited Sawalakh graveyard in Kohat where he approved reconstruction of Janazagah (funeral place), pavement of roads leading to graveyard, besides pavement of the remaining route of Janazagah No-2.

Kohat Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) briefed the Minister and participants regarding tender and initiation of these works.

Ziaullah Bangash said Janzgash-1 was the biggest place for offering funeral prayer in Kohat and its reconstruction and pavements of roads will benefit almost all the city of Kohat.

He urged upon all the youth and volunteers of Kohat to add their share in cleanliness of this graveyard.

The advisor also initiated work on cutting of shrubs at the graveyard. On the occasion Communication and Works (C&W) XEN, SDO, district leaders of PTI and elders of the city were accompanied with the advisor.

The social and political figures of Kohat appreciated the role of Advisor in reconstruction and provision of funds for Janazagah and pavement of paths and assured their complete support in this regard.