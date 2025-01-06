Advisor asks PTI submit their demands in writing

Open Menu

Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday asked the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) submit their demands in writing. This move aims to facilitate a more structured approach to addressing the prevailing political issues

PTI had a track record of changing statements and taking U-turn, so we must have written record of demands from the PTI

to avoid difficulties in future, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about differences with Pakistan Peoples Party, he said, PPP is a strong ally of the government and

all the reservation of the coalition partner would be addressed through dialogue.

To a question about expansion in the cabinet, he said the government is engaged in the right sizing of some institutions to

bring improvement in the system.

