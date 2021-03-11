UrduPoint.com
Advisor Calls For An Action Plan Related To Environment

Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:00 PM



KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Environment and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the environment was a problem for the world including Pakistan and there should be an action plan related to it.

Addressing a seminar on air pollution, the provincial advisor said that the situation regarding environment in Karachi was much better, said a statement issued on Thursday.

He said that the Sindh government wants to work, so let us work and unless we all work together we will not get better results.

Environment Secretary Muhammad Aslam Ghauri delivered a welcome address and said that 90 percent of the world's population is breathing in an unsatisfactory atmosphere.

Director General Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Mughal gave a technical presentation in the seminar.

The seminar was attended by a large number of environmentalists, government officials and industrialists.

