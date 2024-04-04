Open Menu

Advisor Chairs Introductory Meeting With GDA, Directs Tourism Promotion In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 08:56 PM

Advisor chairs Introductory meeting with GDA, directs tourism promotion in KP

The introductory meeting of Galiyat Development Authority was held at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad on Thursday that was chaired by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb while Director General GDA Shahrukh Ali briefed the Advisor about the administrative affairs and the development schemes of GDA as well as the problems faced by it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The introductory meeting of Galiyat Development Authority was held at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad on Thursday that was chaired by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb while Director General GDA Shahrukh Ali briefed the Advisor about the administrative affairs and the development schemes of GDA as well as the problems faced by it.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Tourism and Culture Zaid Chanzeb said that tourism is the backbone of any country while KP province is rich in tourism and serene destinations. He directed that Galyat should be made free of all kinds of pollution and attractive for tourists. He assured that the problems faced by the Authority would be solved on an emergency basis. DG GDA told the Advisor Tourism that the Building Plan Committee, which was inactive for the last two years, has been activated.

Zahid Chanzeb also directed that the building plans and maps which were not approved for the last two years should be approved as soon as possible after completing the codal formalities as per the law.

He asked that strict legal action should be taken against all such high-rise buildings which are constructed without technical survey.

Zahid Chanzeb also directed that new signboards should be installed along the highway and roads to properly guide the tourists and provide them with awareness about the facilities and also to arrange the best public washrooms within a reasonable distance.

The Tourism Adviser said that the proposed public parking area of four canals should be developed soon after Eid ul Fitr so that traffic problems do not arise during the tourist season.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture further said that all the hotels should be registered with GDA and environment-friendly trees and flowers should be planted in all the parks managed by the authority which would be more attractive and interesting for the tourists.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Guide All Best

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

14 minutes ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

16 minutes ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

16 minutes ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

16 minutes ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

16 minutes ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

16 minutes ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

36 minutes ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

27 minutes ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

27 minutes ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

27 minutes ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan