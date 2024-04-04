Advisor Chairs Introductory Meeting With GDA, Directs Tourism Promotion In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 08:56 PM
The introductory meeting of Galiyat Development Authority was held at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad on Thursday that was chaired by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb while Director General GDA Shahrukh Ali briefed the Advisor about the administrative affairs and the development schemes of GDA as well as the problems faced by it
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Tourism and Culture Zaid Chanzeb said that tourism is the backbone of any country while KP province is rich in tourism and serene destinations. He directed that Galyat should be made free of all kinds of pollution and attractive for tourists. He assured that the problems faced by the Authority would be solved on an emergency basis. DG GDA told the Advisor Tourism that the Building Plan Committee, which was inactive for the last two years, has been activated.
Zahid Chanzeb also directed that the building plans and maps which were not approved for the last two years should be approved as soon as possible after completing the codal formalities as per the law.
He asked that strict legal action should be taken against all such high-rise buildings which are constructed without technical survey.
Zahid Chanzeb also directed that new signboards should be installed along the highway and roads to properly guide the tourists and provide them with awareness about the facilities and also to arrange the best public washrooms within a reasonable distance.
The Tourism Adviser said that the proposed public parking area of four canals should be developed soon after Eid ul Fitr so that traffic problems do not arise during the tourist season.
Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture further said that all the hotels should be registered with GDA and environment-friendly trees and flowers should be planted in all the parks managed by the authority which would be more attractive and interesting for the tourists.
APP/vak
