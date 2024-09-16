Advisor Chairs Meeting On Health Development Projects In Mardan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Advisor on Health Ahtisham Ali here on Monday chaired an important meeting on health development projects and ongoing schemes in Mardan.
The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health Habibullah, Director General Health Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Additional Director General Public Health Dr. Shahid Younas, District Health Officer (DHO) and Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Mardan Dr. Javed, DHO Peshawar, Dr Idress, MS THQ Gunjai Hospital, and relevant officials.
Addressing the participants, Advisor Ahtisham Ali said, "I am not here to indulge in unnecessary meetings; we are here to work, not to make excuses.
The health department is a public service delivery entity, and our Primary objective is to provide relief to the people."
During the meeting, it was decided that the health department would issue the notification for BDS house job placements at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Mardan.
Furthermore, instructions were given to ensure the availability of a laparoscopic machine for graduate students at DHQ
Hospital Mardan.
The authorities were also directed to expedite the ongoing construction work at Mardan District Hospital to complete it as soon as possible.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partial eclipse of moon on Sept. 181 minute ago
-
District admin Abbottabad holds open court in Tehsil Havelian1 minute ago
-
Mirpurkhas police tighten security for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Graduates Association’s newly elected body take oath2 minutes ago
-
Bus torched for hitting student to death11 minutes ago
-
More than 4000 policemen to perform security duties on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal11 minutes ago
-
Transport fare reduced by 5pc11 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed teachers in Mirpurkhas get training program12 minutes ago
-
Torture accused arrested on CPO orders12 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi12 minutes ago
-
Advisor on Health formally resumes charge12 minutes ago
-
PU suspends three employees for leaking LLB paper21 minutes ago