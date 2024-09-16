Open Menu

Advisor Chairs Meeting On Health Development Projects In Mardan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Advisor chairs meeting on health development projects in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Advisor on Health Ahtisham Ali here on Monday chaired an important meeting on health development projects and ongoing schemes in Mardan.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health Habibullah, Director General Health Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Additional Director General Public Health Dr. Shahid Younas, District Health Officer (DHO) and Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Mardan Dr. Javed, DHO Peshawar, Dr Idress, MS THQ Gunjai Hospital, and relevant officials.

Addressing the participants, Advisor Ahtisham Ali said, "I am not here to indulge in unnecessary meetings; we are here to work, not to make excuses.

The health department is a public service delivery entity, and our Primary objective is to provide relief to the people."

During the meeting, it was decided that the health department would issue the notification for BDS house job placements at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Mardan.

Furthermore, instructions were given to ensure the availability of a laparoscopic machine for graduate students at DHQ

Hospital Mardan.

The authorities were also directed to expedite the ongoing construction work at Mardan District Hospital to complete it as soon as possible.

APP/vak

