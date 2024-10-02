Advisor Chairs Meeting To Review Performs Of Livestock Farms
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 06:14 PM
Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Livestock and Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam presided over a meeting to review the performance of livestock farms in the province
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Livestock and Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam presided over a meeting to review the performance of livestock farms in the province.
The Provincial Advisor for Livestock was briefed about the farms.
Syed Najmi Alam urged all the officers present in the meeting to utilise the public funds of the farms in a transparent manner and ensure proper arrangements to make the livestock farms ideal, including keeping the animals on the farms for the protection of the government property.
Najmi Alam directed the farm superintendents to install online cameras on every farm. He said that along with animal tagging, posting of a veterinary doctor on each farm is also necessary to keep a record of animals of each breed so that the animals on the farm can be fully vaccinated and treated for other diseases. Najmi Alam said that the farm superintendent assigned to each farm would keep his residence inside the farm failing which the officer concerned would be removed.
He also directed to ensure construction of hostels at the farms for accommodation of the staff concerned. Najmi said farm buildings should be renovated underWorld Bank project finding. He asked the officers concerned to write letter to Secretary for arranging required machinery.
Syed Najmi Alam said that more and more fodder crops should be planted to settle the farm lands and the farm superintendents should provide the details of their farm lands.
Secretary Livestock Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Additional Secretary Technical Livestock Dr. Ali Akhtar Shahani, Director Planning Dr. Mubarak Jatoi, Director Farms and Extension Dr. Rehmatullah Sanjrani and Farm Superintendent Dr. Abdul Majeed Abupoto, Dr. Ghulam Haider and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven
SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches
75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan
13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off
Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities o ..
Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack
Pakistan joins CERN 70 celebrations, groundbreaking achievements
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar
Meeting reviews Kisan Card, Green Tractor scheme, Model Agricultural Market
Pakistan, Denmark sign MOU for restructuring in Pakistan’s Maritime sector
Bridgestone latest Japanese firm to end Olympics sponsorship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches20 seconds ago
-
75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan22 seconds ago
-
13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off26 seconds ago
-
Shukar Police guns down two dacoits16 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to address public problems in Balochistan: Sardar Khetran16 minutes ago
-
Education worst affected sector of militancy in merged districts: Tarakai26 minutes ago
-
DC reviews price control mechanism26 minutes ago
-
President directs CAA to appoint deceased employee’s son26 minutes ago
-
3-member cattle-lifter gang busted26 minutes ago
-
Art competition highlights importance of mother, child nutrition36 minutes ago
-
Murder case solved, criminal arrested36 minutes ago
-
Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities of Digital Age2 minutes ago