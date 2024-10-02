Advisor chairs meeting to review performs of Livestock farms

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Livestock and Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam presided over a meeting to review the performance of livestock farms in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Livestock and Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam presided over a meeting to review the performance of livestock farms in the province.

The Provincial Advisor for Livestock was briefed about the farms.

Syed Najmi Alam urged all the officers present in the meeting to utilise the public funds of the farms in a transparent manner and ensure proper arrangements to make the livestock farms ideal, including keeping the animals on the farms for the protection of the government property.

Najmi Alam directed the farm superintendents to install online cameras on every farm. He said that along with animal tagging, posting of a veterinary doctor on each farm is also necessary to keep a record of animals of each breed so that the animals on the farm can be fully vaccinated and treated for other diseases. Najmi Alam said that the farm superintendent assigned to each farm would keep his residence inside the farm failing which the officer concerned would be removed.

He also directed to ensure construction of hostels at the farms for accommodation of the staff concerned. Najmi said farm buildings should be renovated underWorld Bank project finding. He asked the officers concerned to write letter to Secretary for arranging required machinery.

Syed Najmi Alam said that more and more fodder crops should be planted to settle the farm lands and the farm superintendents should provide the details of their farm lands.

Secretary Livestock Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Additional Secretary Technical Livestock Dr. Ali Akhtar Shahani, Director Planning Dr. Mubarak Jatoi, Director Farms and Extension Dr. Rehmatullah Sanjrani and Farm Superintendent Dr. Abdul Majeed Abupoto, Dr. Ghulam Haider and others were also present on the occasion.