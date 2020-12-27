UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advisor CM, Chairman PHA Discusses Beautification Of City

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Advisor CM, Chairman PHA discusses beautification of city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood, and Chairman Public Housing Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood along with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq discussed beautification of Rawalpindi city.

The meeting, held at Deputy Commissioner office, discussed painting and planting of trees on the pillars of metro bus track, setting up shades and dust bins at bus stops, decoration of Liaquat Bagh, Sixth Road, Chandni Chowk and airport flyovers with LED lights in collaboration with Bikeya Company.

On the occasion advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood and Deputy Commissioner Anwar-ul-Haq said private sector should also play its role in beautifying the city and administration would extend full cooperation in this regard.

A detailed briefing was given to the advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Deputy Commissioner on the beautification proposals.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Company Metro Road Rawalpindi Bagh Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Sahab Smart Solutions becomes Tech Partner for Sha ..

45 minutes ago

1,600 sick cases received treatment assistance thr ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi marks tourism milestones in Chinese mark ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police organises Innovation Lab event with ..

1 hour ago

SDHR holds online judicial seizure provisions prog ..

2 hours ago

ADGM Completes 2020 with notable achievements, gro ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.