Advisor CM, Chairman PHA discusses beautification of city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood, and Chairman Public Housing Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood along with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq discussed beautification of Rawalpindi city.

The meeting, held at Deputy Commissioner office, discussed painting and planting of trees on the pillars of metro bus track, setting up shades and dust bins at bus stops, decoration of Liaquat Bagh, Sixth Road, Chandni Chowk and airport flyovers with LED lights in collaboration with Bikeya Company.

On the occasion advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood and Deputy Commissioner Anwar-ul-Haq said private sector should also play its role in beautifying the city and administration would extend full cooperation in this regard.

A detailed briefing was given to the advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Deputy Commissioner on the beautification proposals.