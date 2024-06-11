PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist Bakhtzada Yousafzai's mother.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, Zahid Chanzeb also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Chitral's folk artist Mirwali alias Kora Master and ptv and Radio Pakistan's prominent announcer Taskin Zafar.

He paid tribute to the services of these artists and admitted that both of the artists were in fact national assets whose services will be remembered by their fans for a long time.

The Tourism Advisor prayed for eternal peace to their souls and expressed his heartfelt sympathy with members of their bereaved families.