(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Education, Ziaullah Bangash on Monday went to Shangla where he condoled with the family of slain District education Officer (DEO), Kolai Palis, Kohistan, Nawab Ali.

The adviser expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and offered fateha for the departed soul.

He assured the family members of the slain DEO that the killers would soon be brought to the justice. He said special instructions have been issued to police for early arrest of the culprits and inform the high-ups regarding any progress in the case.

The adviser prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Officers from Education Department also accompanied the Adviser on this occasion.