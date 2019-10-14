UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advisor Condoles With Slain DEO's Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:11 PM

Advisor condoles with slain DEO's family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Education, Ziaullah Bangash on Monday went to Shangla where he condoled with the family of slain District education Officer (DEO), Kolai Palis, Kohistan, Nawab Ali.

The adviser expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and offered fateha for the departed soul.

He assured the family members of the slain DEO that the killers would soon be brought to the justice. He said special instructions have been issued to police for early arrest of the culprits and inform the high-ups regarding any progress in the case.

The adviser prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Officers from Education Department also accompanied the Adviser on this occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Progress Kohistan Shangla Family From

Recent Stories

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan and Sindh record wins on opening day o ..

6 minutes ago

Wall Street Exchange inaugurates new store in Satw ..

16 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup ca ..

21 minutes ago

UAE, Russia to strengthen cooperation in oil, peac ..

27 minutes ago

1 in 3 Pakistanis sacrificed a Goat on Eid ul Adha ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.