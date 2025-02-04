Advisor Diplomatic Liaison APMIA Meets Romanian Ambassador To Boosy Trade
February 04, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Advisor Diplomatic Liaison of All Pakistan Marble Industries Association (APMIA), Atif Farooqi met with Dr. Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, to explore bilateral trade opportunities in the marble and onyx sectors.
The meeting highlighted the potential for collaboration between Pakistan and Romania, leveraging Pakistan's rich natural resources and expertise in marble production.
APMIA, led by newly elected Chairman Bilal Khan, aims to promote Pakistan's marble industry globally. Khan's innovative approach has introduced out-of-the-box solutions to address industry challenges and unlock new opportunities.
APMIA's strategies focus on modernization, sustainability, and global market expansion.
The meeting concluded with plans to enhance bilateral trade through trade delegations, industry exhibitions, and business-to-business connections.
APMIA seeks to establish strong partnerships with Romanian counterparts, fostering mutually beneficial trade relations.
With Romania's strategic location in Europe and growing demand for high-quality construction materials, Pakistan's marble exporters see significant opportunities for growth.
