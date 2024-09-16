Open Menu

Advisor Directs Immediate Anti-dengue Fumigation In Hotspots

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) After assuming charge of the Health Department, Advisor on Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ahtisham Ali on Monday, issued directives to intensify anti-dengue operations.

He instructed the relevant authorities to ensure the anti-dengue fumigation in hotspot areas without any delay. He emphasized that controlling the spread of dengue is one of his top priorities.

"The dengue season is at its peak, and we must limit its spread through public cooperation," he stated. Providing details on dengue cases, the Health Advisor mentioned that there are currently 18 active dengue cases in the province, with 119 individuals having recovered.

So far, 137 cases of dengue have been confirmed across the province.

He lauded the health department for its efforts in containing the outbreak, noting that no deaths have been reported this year due to dengue, nor has there been a significant rise in cases as anticipated. "This is a clear testament to the efficiency and proactive approach of the health department," he added.

Ahtisham Ali also gave special instructions to the Director of Public Health, Dr. Irshad Ali, to focus on curbing the dengue outbreak in five key districts, including Abbottabad and Peshawar.

