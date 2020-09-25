Advisor directs inquiry into irregularities in Ranolya power project

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy, Himayat Ullah Khan Friday visited 17 megawatt Ranoliya power project in Lower Kohistan where he found large scale irregularities in execution of the project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy, Himayat Ullah Khan Friday visited 17 megawatt Ranoliya power project in Lower Kohistan where he found large scale irregularities in execution of the project.

The Advisor found technical issues in carrying out the designing, operation and continuity of the project besides the project was producing only three megawatt electricity instead of 17 megawatt.

Showing great resentment, the Advisor directed an immediate inquiry into the matter and nominated CEO, Engineer Muhammad Naeem Khan as the inquiry officer. He directed for presenting outcome report of the inquiry within two months of time to his office.

Secretary Energy, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Chief Executive Officer PEDO, Engineer Muhammad Naeem Khan, Chief Monitoring Officer, Irfan and officials concerned were present at the occasion.

Advisor on Energy said the provincial government will take stern punitive action against those involved in irregularities adding no compromise would be made on quality and performance of this important project.

He said reason behind his visit to Lower Kohistan was to take a detailed inspection of the Ranoliya project as it was the matter of great importance for local people.

The project he said was started in 2011 with an estimated cost of Rs four billion adding no negligence will be tolerated in quality execution of the project.

The project was being carried out by the EPC Discon Company and AGES Consultancy.