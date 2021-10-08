UrduPoint.com

Advisor Directs PHA To Enhance Beauty Of Raja Bazar, Install Dancing Fountains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:23 PM

Advisor directs PHA to enhance beauty of Raja Bazar, install dancing fountains

The Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism and PHAs and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take solid steps to enhance beatify of Raja Bazar and install dancing fountains to provide more recreational facilities to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism and PHAs and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take solid steps to enhance beatify of Raja Bazar and install dancing fountains to provide more recreational facilities to the citizens.

Chairing a meeting of PHA officers, the Advisor appreciated the performance of PHA and issued instructions to further expedite the renovation work.

He issued instructions that Pakistani flags should be hoisted on various highways and main roads of Rawalpindi city and various steps should be taken for the promotion of Pakistani culture.

The Director General PHA Rawalpindi briefed the Advisor on the overall performance of the PHA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

KP CM inaugurates multiple uplift projects in Swat ..

KP CM inaugurates multiple uplift projects in Swat

6 minutes ago
 Dadocha dam: Punjab govt submits report in SC on p ..

Dadocha dam: Punjab govt submits report in SC on purchase of additional land

6 minutes ago
 Spain Wants to Involve Public in Consultations on ..

Spain Wants to Involve Public in Consultations on NATO - Prime Minister

6 minutes ago
 Supply Chain, Chips Shortage Issues to Be Felt 'We ..

Supply Chain, Chips Shortage Issues to Be Felt 'Well Into 2022' - US Commerce Se ..

6 minutes ago
 District admin inspects implementation of Covid-19 ..

District admin inspects implementation of Covid-19 SOPs

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister announces details of Ashra Shan-e-R ..

Chief Minister announces details of Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.