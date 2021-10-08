Advisor directs PHA to enhance beauty of Raja Bazar, install dancing fountains

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism and PHAs and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take solid steps to enhance beatify of Raja Bazar and install dancing fountains to provide more recreational facilities to the citizens.

Chairing a meeting of PHA officers, the Advisor appreciated the performance of PHA and issued instructions to further expedite the renovation work.

He issued instructions that Pakistani flags should be hoisted on various highways and main roads of Rawalpindi city and various steps should be taken for the promotion of Pakistani culture.

The Director General PHA Rawalpindi briefed the Advisor on the overall performance of the PHA.