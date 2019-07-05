UrduPoint.com
Advisor Directs Timely Completion Of Energy Projects

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 10:15 PM

Advisor directs timely completion of energy projects

Advisor to KP CM on Energy and Power, Himayatullah Khan has directed the timely completion of all energy projects so besides arresting energy crisis, the provincial receipts could also be increased

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Energy and Power, Himayatullah Khan has directed the timely completion of all energy projects so besides arresting energy crisis, the provincial receipts could also be increased.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of different hydro power projects initiated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) here Friday. Besides, Secretary, Energy & Power, Sarfaraz Durrani, the Additional Secretary and other senior authorities of the PEO also attended.

The Advisor on Energy and Power said that monitoring system in the energy and power sector would be further improved so all projects could be implemented within the stipulated time period and also bring maximum increase in the receipts of the province as soon as possible.

He vowed that no negligence would be tolerated in ongoing energy projects and those showing lethargy would face stern disciplinary action.

