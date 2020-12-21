Advisor distributes checques to community members

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister (CM) Taj Muhammad Tarand on Monday distributed cheques amongst the community members worth Rs. 15 million under the second phase of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government Community-Driven Local Development (CDLD) Programme.

Speaking at the checque distribution ceremony, held here at DC office, the advisor said CDLD was a non-political project of the provincial government to support deprived and deserving people of the society.

He stated in the first phase, the project was proved successful in the Malakand division and now the CM KP introduced it in Battagram district through a special initiative.

Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Abdul Hameed Khan said the developmental schemes and projects of CDLD were much better than other schemes, adding that no compromise on the standard and quality of work in ongoing CDLD projects.

Earlier, program manager CDLD district Battagram, briefing the participants said the project was designed to facilitate poor segment of society.

He said CDLD provided control of development-related decisions and resources to local communities, that was how they receive funds, worked to device plans for their utilization, executed the selected projects and monitor provision of services to people.

These initiatives were not only an experience for local people but also motivated them to take step at community level on self help basis besides outstanding results of the CDLC projects.