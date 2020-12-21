UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advisor Distributes Checques To Community Members

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Advisor distributes checques to community members

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister (CM) Taj Muhammad Tarand on Monday distributed cheques amongst the community members worth Rs. 15 million under the second phase of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government Community-Driven Local Development (CDLD) Programme.

Speaking at the checque distribution ceremony, held here at DC office, the advisor said CDLD was a non-political project of the provincial government to support deprived and deserving people of the society.

He stated in the first phase, the project was proved successful in the Malakand division and now the CM KP introduced it in Battagram district through a special initiative.

Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Abdul Hameed Khan said the developmental schemes and projects of CDLD were much better than other schemes, adding that no compromise on the standard and quality of work in ongoing CDLD projects.

Earlier, program manager CDLD district Battagram, briefing the participants said the project was designed to facilitate poor segment of society.

He said CDLD provided control of development-related decisions and resources to local communities, that was how they receive funds, worked to device plans for their utilization, executed the selected projects and monitor provision of services to people.

These initiatives were not only an experience for local people but also motivated them to take step at community level on self help basis besides outstanding results of the CDLC projects.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Malakand Government Million

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

1 hour ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

3 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

3 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.