PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary education (E&SE) Ziaullah Bangash Saturday called for promoting the spirit of patriotism and love for the country so that national challenges could be addressed successfully.

He said this in his speech at a ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Ziaullah Bangash underlined the need of promoting interfaith religious harmony among the people of various sects through dialogue and community-based activities.

Appreciating the AIOU's efforts for promoting the national cause among the youth he stressed upon youth and students to play their vital role in promotion of country.