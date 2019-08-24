UrduPoint.com
Advisor Education Stresses Upon Youth To Play Role For Country's Development

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 05:25 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Ziaullah Bangash Saturday called for promoting the spirit of patriotism and love for the country so that national challenges could be addressed successfully

He said this in his speech at a ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Ziaullah Bangash underlined the need of promoting interfaith religious harmony among the people of various sects through dialogue and community-based activities.

Appreciating the AIOU's efforts for promoting the national cause among the youth he stressed upon youth and students to play their vital role in promotion of country.

