Advisor emphasizes access to mineral mines for Socio-Economic Development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Mineral Development, P&D, and Energy and Power, Dr. Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah underlined the significance of ensuring easy access to mineral mines in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Mineral Development, P&D, and Energy and Power, Dr. Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah underlined the significance of ensuring easy access to mineral mines in the province.

He emphasized that harnessing these natural resources could lead to social and economic development in the province.

Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah expressed these views during his visit to marble, limestone, and dolomite mineral mines in Mardan and Swabi districts. Where he engaged in discussions with local elders and officials.

During this visit, the caretaker provincial advisor also met with lease owners and local elders, who shared their concerns with him.

He stressed the need to raise public awareness regarding illegal mining and encouraged the promotion of legal lease holders.

He emphasized the importance of facilitating leaseholders.

During this visit, the caretaker Provincial Minerals Advisor issued instructions to the authorities to take action against individuals involved in illegal mining.

APP/ash/