Advisor Eulogizes Services Of Abdul Sattar Edhi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:12 PM

Advisor eulogizes services of Abdul Sattar Edhi

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday paid a rich tribute to famous social activist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 3rd death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday paid a rich tribute to famous social activist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 3rd death anniversary.

In a statement, the advisor said Abdul Sattar Edhi, who delivered great human services to the people of Pakistan and also all over the world.

Advisor further said that Edhi's untiring service for humanity would always be remembered.

