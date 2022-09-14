Advisor federal Ombudsman Gujranwala division visits Narowal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :On the directions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Advisor (In-charge) Federal Ombudsman Gujranwala division Shahid Latif Khan heard complaints of people against various federal departments in the office of Deputy Commissioner Office Complex Narowal.

Senior officers from Gepco, Sui Gas, Postal Life Insurance, Post Office, CAA, NADRA, EOBI, Passport and AGPR were also present.

Shahid Latif listened to a total of 18 complaints against Gepco, Sui Gas, FIA, NADRA and other federal department. He issued orders for addressing the complainants and remaining four complaints were postponed till the next date.