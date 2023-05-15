UrduPoint.com

Advisor FO Lectures Students On Complaint Redressal Mechanism

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Advisor FO lectures students on complaint redressal mechanism

Multan Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Mahmood Javed Bhatti delivered a lecture to college students here on Monday to give them insight into how the office of Federal Ombudsman operates to ensure speedy redressal of complaints of people against federal government departments

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Multan Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Mahmood Javed Bhatti delivered a lecture to college students here on Monday to give them insight into how the office of Federal Ombudsman operates to ensure speedy redressal of complaints of people against federal government departments.

Addressing a gathering of students at Punjab College, the advisor said that the complainants, in addition to sending complaints by post or any other medium, can also do so online by using mobile Phone application adding that each complaint is resolved within two months after its filing.

He said, the first known accountability institution in Muslims' governance history was set up by the second caliph Hazrat Omar (RA) while in Pakistan, the Ombudsman institution was established in 1983 under a presidential ordinance to resolve public complaints.

Bhatti said that Ombudsman office had received around 7000 complaints in the first year of its operations and these were resolved. However, in 2022, Federal Ombudsman Office (FOO) received 164,000 complaints and 157,000 of these were completely resolved.

The lecture concluded with a question/answer session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Mobile Muslim Post Government

Recent Stories

Several outlaws held, weapons, stolen mobile phone ..

Several outlaws held, weapons, stolen mobile phones recovered

16 seconds ago
 Teenage Girl Stabs Younger Female Student at Schoo ..

Teenage Girl Stabs Younger Female Student at School in Northern Serbia - Reports

18 seconds ago
 Preparatory meeting held to discuss sports facilit ..

Preparatory meeting held to discuss sports facilities in KP educational institut ..

19 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at DHQ Hospital ..

21 seconds ago
 Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

37 minutes ago
 NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.