Advisor FO lectures students on complaint redressal mechanism

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Multan Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Mahmood Javed Bhatti delivered a lecture to college students here on Monday to give them insight into how the office of Federal Ombudsman operates to ensure speedy redressal of complaints of people against federal government departments.

Addressing a gathering of students at Punjab College, the advisor said that the complainants, in addition to sending complaints by post or any other medium, can also do so online by using mobile Phone application adding that each complaint is resolved within two months after its filing.

He said, the first known accountability institution in Muslims' governance history was set up by the second caliph Hazrat Omar (RA) while in Pakistan, the Ombudsman institution was established in 1983 under a presidential ordinance to resolve public complaints.

Bhatti said that Ombudsman office had received around 7000 complaints in the first year of its operations and these were resolved. However, in 2022, Federal Ombudsman Office (FOO) received 164,000 complaints and 157,000 of these were completely resolved.

The lecture concluded with a question/answer session.