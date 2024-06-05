Advisor for Culture urges artists to create educational feature films, documentaries

- Home
Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 09:24 PM
Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb, on Wednesday urged the artists to create educational feature films and documentaries for the reformation of the society
He was talking to a delegation of senior artists led by presidential award-winning actor Ishrat Abbas at his office.
He assured them that the provincial government would spare no effort in encouraging talented actors.
The delegation apprised him of some of the problems and demands of the artist community of the province.
Director General Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Barkatullah Marwat and General Manager Culture Ajmal Khan were also present on the occasion while Javed Babar, Ahmed Sajjad Buffawal, Zulfiqar Qureshi and other senior actors were among the delegation.
The culture advisor during his talk with the delegation showed regret that drug addiction culture has ruined the talent of our younger generation adding that apart from government efforts the artist community should also play a leading role in drug prevention.
Zahid Chanzeb while agreeing to the demand for an endowment fund for the financial assistance of the artists assured that the provincial government considered the establishment of this fund as the right of the artists and it will be officially announced in the next few weeks after the approval of the Provincial Assembly. He also agreed in principle to represent the artist community in nominations for presidential awards.
The delegation expressed gratitude to the Advisor on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb for listening to their grievances attentively and taking personal interest in their solution and assured of their full cooperation in implementing the people-friendly development policies of the provincial government.
