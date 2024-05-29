Advisor For Making Sethi House An Architectural Masterpiece For Tourists
Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Advisor to the Chief Minister on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb on Wednesday visited the ancient Sethi House at Mohallah Sethian downtown Peshawar and expressed his admiration for its glorious beauty and historical significance
He directed the authorities to promote the building as an ancient architectural masterpiece and tourist destination and organize cultural events and exhibitions in it to showcase its importance internationally.
He said the provincial government was seriously working on schemes to ensure the importance and preservation of cultural heritage and promoting tourism in the province, as he said it could be a big source of income and earning foreign exchange by attracting foreign tourists here.
He also mentioned the efforts of the government to restore and protect historical sites like Sethi House, which was a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The advisor said that Sethi House is a centuries old historic building in the heart of Peshawar that has been declared a national heritage site.
The building is a masterpiece of Mughal and Central Asian architecture and dates back to the ends of the 18th century.
He evinced keen interest in the library, research center, artistic bedroom rooms, lockers rooms, basements, the well of cold potable water that provided water to every floor of the six stories glorious building. He was astonished to know that the water pond at the lawn of the building reflects light of the moon to each and every room wherein the colorful glassworks in the ceilings makes the rooms and the building illuminated all over the night.
Zahid Chanzeb directed the authorities concerned to promote the Sethi House as a tourist destination even through virtual tourism and to organize cultural events and exhibitions to showcase its importance in every nook and corner of the world.
