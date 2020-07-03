UrduPoint.com
Advisor For Making Tourists Access To Kotli Sattian, Kahuta Easier

Fri 03rd July 2020

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood on Thursday said that Kotli Sattian and Kahuta were unique tourism spots in Punjab and access of tourists to these areas needed to be made easier

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood on Thursday said that Kotli Sattian and Kahuta were unique tourism spots in Punjab and access of tourists to these areas needed to be made easier.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which discussed a World Bank programme to revive 12 sites in Punjab and construction & maintenance of roads for Kotli Sattian and Kahuta, here.

He said that under World Bank project 12 sites had been short listed in Punjab which included sacred places of Sikhs and other historic sites.

The Advisor on Tourism said, "A comprehensive project is being launched to project the natural beauty of Narar waterfall and Panjpeer Rocks." MNA Sadaqat Abbassi said that construction of roads in hilly areas was highly important to promote tourism.

He said that best facilities would be provided at tourism spots as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Operations General Manager Asim Raza also attended the meeting.

