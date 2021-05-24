UrduPoint.com
Advisor For Operating E&T Deptt On Modern Lines

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Advisor for operating E&T Deptt on modern lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation, Kaliq ur Rehman on Monday met with the high-ups of his department and discussed means to put the unit on modern lines.

The meeting, beside others, was also attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation Sayed Haider Iqbal and Director General Saqib Raza Aslam.

Advisor on the occasion issued directives to the officers for putting the Excise and Taxation Department on modern lines and said the department played a key role in collection of revenue for the province.

He said, "we all have to collectively work to present the department as a role model for others.

To provide maximum relief to our people, he said we have to modernize and digitalize the Excise and Taxation Department.

Advisor was of the view that to further improve performance of the Excise and Taxation Department, special initiatives were needed to be adopted.

He also stressed upon the officers to utilize all their energies to achieve the targeted goal of revenue till the month of next June.

The process of punishment and reward, he said, would be applied in the department.

