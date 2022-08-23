Advisor for releasing no more water into main Nara Valley Drain

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs and Zakat and Usher Fayyaz Ali Butt has warned that releasing more water into the main Nara Valley Drain may cause flash floods as the recent rains have already filled the drain totally in

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs and Zakat and Usher Fayyaz Ali Butt has warned that releasing more water into the main Nara Valley Drain may cause flash floods as the recent rains have already filled the drain totally in.

He, during a meeting with the officials of the Irrigation Department, said if there was no other option but to release more water in the Nara Valley drain, then all necessary precautions should be followed, besides monitoring the situation round the clock.

The CM aide also directed the relevant departments and officials to stay alert and get ready for any situation as the region would predictably receive more rains in the coming days.

He said the Sindh government was helping the rain-affected people at all levels, but there was a need that all the institutions should perform their duties in a coordinated manner.

The meeting was attended Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Imtiaz Ali Pasha Butt, Dr. Khalil Kotharo, Dr. Asadullah Leghari, PP District General Secretary Sardar Ghulam Dastgir Gurr, Information Secretary Mumtaz Ali Jokhio, Riaz Hussain Khoso, Qadir Chandio, M. Masood Ahmed Soomro, and WAPDA SCARP officers were present in the meeting.

