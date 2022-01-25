UrduPoint.com

Advisor Greets National Cricket Players For Winning ICC Awards

January 25, 2022

Advisor greets national cricket players for winning ICC awards

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :-:Advisor to CM Punjab on sports & Youth Affairs Malik Umar Farooq on Tuesday felicitated the national cricket players for winning ICC awards.

In his messages to Captain National Cricket Team Babar Azam, Fast Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, wicket Keeper Muhammad Rizwan and a woman cricketer Fatima Sana, he said that they had won awards by performing well in their fields and appreciation of players by the ICC was an honour for the players and the country as well.

He said the performance of national cricketers was a role model for new players and hoped that they would continue the journey of success.

It may be noted that Captain Babar Azam had won ICC Men's One Day International Cricketer of the year 2021 award, Fast Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi won Sir Garfield Sobers trophy, Wicket Keeper won T-20 InternationalCricketer of the year 2021 while woman cricketer Fatima Sana had wonEmerging ICC Women Cricketer of the year 2021 title.

