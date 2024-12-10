Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stroke patients at HMC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A ceremony was held at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) to celebrate the successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stroke patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A ceremony was held at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) to celebrate the successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stroke patients.

Advisor Health, Ihtisham Ali, graced the event as the chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by HMC administration, faculty, students, and patients who recovered from stroke after receiving treatment.

The Primary aim of the event was to raise awareness about stroke prevention and promote advanced treatment techniques.

Speaking at the occasion, Head of the Neurology Department Dr. Mian Ayaz ul Haq and Hospital & Medical Director Professor Shehzad Akbar Khan highlighted that HMC is the first public-sector institution in Pakistan to provide thrombolysis treatment to such a significant number of stroke patients.

They noted that since the program began in February 2022, the dedicated efforts of the hospital administration and trained stroke care teams have ensured the successful recovery of 206 patients.

Advisor Health, Ihtisham Ali, assured the inclusion of thrombolysis treatment in the Sehat Card program and promised its expansion to district-level hospitals.

He emphasized the importance of providing free stroke treatment to ensure accessibility for all. “Health and education are our top priorities,” said Ihtisham Ali, adding that the government is working on digitization to improve overall service delivery.

The Advisor also expressed gratitude to Martin Dow for their collaboration in making the thrombolysis treatment possible.

During the event, it was revealed that the Neurology Department at HMC continues to offer this treatment with a 50% discount.

The department has trained specialists capable of handling stroke cases effectively. Statistics shared during the session noted that ischemic strokes account for 89% of cases, while hemorrhagic strokes comprise 13%. Globally, 5.5 million people are affected by strokes annually, with major risk factors including diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol levels.

The speakers stressed that every second counts during a stroke, as brain tissues and neurons begin to die rapidly. Immediate treatment is crucial to prevent long-term damage and save lives.