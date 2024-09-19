Advisor Health briefed on the Sehat Card Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) on Health, Advocate Ihtisham Ali was briefed on the Sehat Card Program by Chief Executive Officer Dr Riaz Tanoli.

The briefing was attended by Special Secretary Health Habibullah, CEO Sehat Card Dr Riaz Tanoli, and other relevant officials.

During the briefing, the Health Advisor was informed about the treatment packages offered under the Sehat Card Program.

The Secondary Care Package provides Rs 40,000 per person and Rs 200,000 per family, while the Tertiary Care Package offers free treatment up to Rs 400,000.

The Advisor was also briefed that Rs10.5 million families in KP were receiving free treatment at 753 public and private hospitals under the Sehat Card Program.

So far, Rs. 88 billion had been spent on the free treatment of 3,529,487 individuals.

It was further highlighted that the provincial government was bearing monthly expenses of Rs.

2.5 billion and annual costs of Rs 30 billion for free treatment under the program.

Currently, Rs 19 billion was outstanding in dues for the program.

There were 118 empaneled hospitals under the Sehat Card in KP and 635 across the country.

The importance of revisiting the treatment packages under the program was also discussed.

In response, the Health Advisor instructed that necessary steps be taken promptly.

In August alone, free treatment worth Rs 2.5 billion was provided to 97,000 patients through the Sehat Card.

It was noted that 66% of patients had availed of free treatment under the Sehat Card in public hospitals.

The highest expenses under the program were incurred at Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, and Hayatabad Medical Complex.