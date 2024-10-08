Advisor Health Emphasizes Prioritizing Near Completion Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Advisor Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ihtisham Ali on Tuesday emphasized the importance of prioritizing projects that are near completion to ensure that their benefits start reaching the public as soon as possible.
The Advisor said this during a meeting wherein he was briefed on the ongoing health development projects by Chief Planning Officer, Qaiser Alam here.
Ehtisham Ali instructed that the work on these projects should be expedited and opened for public use at the earliest, so that projects funded by public money are made accessible to the people.
Chief Planning Officer Qaiser Alam provided an overview of the budget, stating that a total of PKR 147 billion has been allocated for 120 health projects.
Out of this, PKR 114 billion has been designated for 95 projects in the settled districts, PKR 12 billion for 10 projects in the merged districts, and PKR 20 billion for 15 projects under the Accelerated Development Program.
He further shared that so far, PKR 57 billion has already been spent on these projects, with several nearing completion and ready for inauguration. However, he also noted that at the current pace of funding, it will take at least six more years to complete all the ongoing projects.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic 100th T20I at the venue with s ..
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..
Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match
Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..
Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3-member dacoits gang busted2 minutes ago
-
Collaborative efforts for human rights governance in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Dharejo directs to expedite work on Combined Effluent Treatment Plants12 minutes ago
-
Girl dies after month-long battle following acid attack22 minutes ago
-
Six arrested for overpricing essentials22 minutes ago
-
Two brick kilns demolished22 minutes ago
-
KSRelief announces major public facilitation projects worth Rs 4 bln for Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Two medical stores sealed32 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on encroachments geared up32 minutes ago
-
PFA seals 5 famous restaurants on Motorways42 minutes ago
-
IIUI organizes seminar on 'Society, State and Nationhood in 21st Century'42 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start wheat cultivation from mid-October52 minutes ago