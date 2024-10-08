Open Menu

Advisor Health Emphasizes Prioritizing Near Completion Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Advisor Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ihtisham Ali on Tuesday emphasized the importance of prioritizing projects that are near completion to ensure that their benefits start reaching the public as soon as possible.

The Advisor said this during a meeting wherein he was briefed on the ongoing health development projects by Chief Planning Officer, Qaiser Alam here.

Ehtisham Ali instructed that the work on these projects should be expedited and opened for public use at the earliest, so that projects funded by public money are made accessible to the people.

Chief Planning Officer Qaiser Alam provided an overview of the budget, stating that a total of PKR 147 billion has been allocated for 120 health projects.

Out of this, PKR 114 billion has been designated for 95 projects in the settled districts, PKR 12 billion for 10 projects in the merged districts, and PKR 20 billion for 15 projects under the Accelerated Development Program.

He further shared that so far, PKR 57 billion has already been spent on these projects, with several nearing completion and ready for inauguration. However, he also noted that at the current pace of funding, it will take at least six more years to complete all the ongoing projects.

