Advisor Health Inaugurates Province’s Largest Neonatal Care Unit In Swabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Advisor Health inaugurates province’s largest Neonatal Care Unit in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Advisor to Health, Ihtisham Ali, has inaugurated the largest 46-bed Neonatal Care Unit in the province, constructed with support from UNICEF.

The state-of-the-art facility includes Kangaroo Mother Care and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) services, highlighting the government’s commitment to prioritize newborn health.

During his visit to Yar Hussain Category D Hospital in Swabi, the advisor inspected various departments and received a briefing from the Medical Superintendent.

He issued instructions for the immediate appointment of five specialists and directed that nurses receive neonatal training at MTI Swabi.

Additionally, measures are underway to operationalize modern gynecology and pediatrics wards at the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that

health sector is witnessing a significant shift with the decentralization of powers. Regional Health Directorates (RHDs) are being activated in all four regions, allowing RHDs to manage local health centers and staff.

Ihtisham Ali said that provincial government aims to address local healthcare challenges more effectively and is essential for strengthening governance within the health sector.

