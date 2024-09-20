Advisor Health refutes media reports on suspension of Sehat Card Services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister KP on Health, Ihtisham Ali has dismissed media reports regarding the suspension of free treatment services under the Sehat Card at some hospitals due to outstanding dues.

He clarified that the Sehat Card remains fully functional at all hospitals on its panel.

Ihtisham Ali emphasized that the reports about the suspension of Sehat Card services at certain hospitals are baseless.

He assured the public that the Sehat Card service would not be discontinued as long as he was in office.

He acknowledged that while there are outstanding dues under the program, payments are being made continuously.

In fact, Rs. This month, 4.5 billion has already been released to the State Life Insurance Corporation.

He further reiterated that the Sehat Card, a gift to the public by the founder of PTI, will continue uninterrupted. The phased payment of outstanding dues is ongoing to ensure the smooth functioning of the program.