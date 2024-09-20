Advisor Health Refutes Media Reports On Suspension Of Sehat Card Services
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister KP on Health, Ihtisham Ali has dismissed media reports regarding the suspension of free treatment services under the Sehat Card at some hospitals due to outstanding dues.
He clarified that the Sehat Card remains fully functional at all hospitals on its panel.
Ihtisham Ali emphasized that the reports about the suspension of Sehat Card services at certain hospitals are baseless.
He assured the public that the Sehat Card service would not be discontinued as long as he was in office.
He acknowledged that while there are outstanding dues under the program, payments are being made continuously.
In fact, Rs. This month, 4.5 billion has already been released to the State Life Insurance Corporation.
He further reiterated that the Sehat Card, a gift to the public by the founder of PTI, will continue uninterrupted. The phased payment of outstanding dues is ongoing to ensure the smooth functioning of the program.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seerat conference held7 seconds ago
-
Experts call for timely diagnosis, awareness of dengue10 seconds ago
-
9 dead,1488 injured in 1372 road accidents in Punjab15 seconds ago
-
LDA launches internship program for students19 seconds ago
-
Section 144 imposed at Lower Dir26 seconds ago
-
Power suspension in Peshawar, Bisham notified29 seconds ago
-
District admin takes action to curb illegal mining, enforce SOPs in Abbottabad10 minutes ago
-
Groom-to-be dies in accident10 minutes ago
-
Grand Jirga affirms support to Pak Army in war against terrorism10 minutes ago
-
Digital art exhibition at UoS20 minutes ago
-
PHC Abbottabad bench grant another interim bail to PTI leader20 minutes ago
-
Minister urges vigilance against dengue20 minutes ago