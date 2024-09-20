Open Menu

Advisor Health Refutes Media Reports On Suspension Of Sehat Card Services

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Advisor Health refutes media reports on suspension of Sehat Card Services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister KP on Health, Ihtisham Ali has dismissed media reports regarding the suspension of free treatment services under the Sehat Card at some hospitals due to outstanding dues.

He clarified that the Sehat Card remains fully functional at all hospitals on its panel.

Ihtisham Ali emphasized that the reports about the suspension of Sehat Card services at certain hospitals are baseless.

He assured the public that the Sehat Card service would not be discontinued as long as he was in office.

He acknowledged that while there are outstanding dues under the program, payments are being made continuously.

In fact, Rs. This month, 4.5 billion has already been released to the State Life Insurance Corporation.

He further reiterated that the Sehat Card, a gift to the public by the founder of PTI, will continue uninterrupted. The phased payment of outstanding dues is ongoing to ensure the smooth functioning of the program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media All Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

7 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

9 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

21 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

24 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

24 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan