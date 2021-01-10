Advisor inaugurates basketball court

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated a basketball court in Aram Bagh area in District South, here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the beautiful basketball court has been constructed under DMC South District, said a statement.

He said that promotion of sports activities was one of the priorities of the Sindh government and the Sindh government would continue to work for such activities. Speaking on the occasion, the players said that we are grateful to Barrister Murtaza Wahab and DMC South District for giving a beautiful ground to this area.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that we are building Burns Road's Food Street and have decided to close Burns Road to traffic in the evening and keep Food Street open so that visitors can move freely.

For this purpose, the traffic would be closed from 7 pm to 11 pm, he said.

In addition, he said, the old buildings along the roads of the District South will be renovated and beautified.

Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Sodhar, SSP South, Municipal Commissioner and other officers were also present on the occasion.

While visiting the area, Barrister Murtaza Wahab mingled with the people and inquired about the problems of the residents and traders. Talking to the people, he said that Burns Road would be made an ideal food street soon.