Advisor inaugurates plantation campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab, inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at YMCA Ground in collaboration with the Bohra community, here.

Talking to media on the occasion, Murtaza said that the Sindh government was re-vamping the YMCA ground for which its wall had been constructed, said a statement on Monday.

He said that walking and jogging track had also been constructed in YMCA ground and now hockey field was also being constructed in it.

He further said that the second major decision of the Sindh government was to carry out large scale plantation in this field for which plants had been planted in collaboration with the Bohra community.

"Now there is a lot of greenery for which beautiful plants have been selected and now shady plants have also been planted.

"Global warming and environmental pollution is a major challenge for us to tackle, Sindh government is running a tree planting campaign across the province to secure our future" he said.

He said that Sindh government had planted more than one lakh saplings in Kidney Hill and an urban forest consisting of 15,000 saplings has been started in District Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony and at the same time an urban forest had been started on the beach.

He said that KMC and DMCs are working in the best possible way. KMC planted trees in one place but unfortunately they were uprooted over the weekend, he added.

"Sindh government was trying to beautify the city. In the past, the trees cut down in Clifton were Conocarpus.