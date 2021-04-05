UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advisor Inaugurates Plantation Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

Advisor inaugurates plantation campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab, inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at YMCA Ground in collaboration with the Bohra community, here.

Talking to media on the occasion, Murtaza said that the Sindh government was re-vamping the YMCA ground for which its wall had been constructed, said a statement on Monday.

He said that walking and jogging track had also been constructed in YMCA ground and now hockey field was also being constructed in it.

He further said that the second major decision of the Sindh government was to carry out large scale plantation in this field for which plants had been planted in collaboration with the Bohra community.

"Now there is a lot of greenery for which beautiful plants have been selected and now shady plants have also been planted.

"Global warming and environmental pollution is a major challenge for us to tackle, Sindh government is running a tree planting campaign across the province to secure our future" he said.

He said that Sindh government had planted more than one lakh saplings in Kidney Hill and an urban forest consisting of 15,000 saplings has been started in District Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony and at the same time an urban forest had been started on the beach.

He said that KMC and DMCs are working in the best possible way. KMC planted trees in one place but unfortunately they were uprooted over the weekend, he added.

"Sindh government was trying to beautify the city. In the past, the trees cut down in Clifton were Conocarpus.

Related Topics

Sindh Hockey Same Korangi Shah Faisal Media Government Best

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates 8th edition of Cyb ..

12 minutes ago

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

42 minutes ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

1 hour ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

1 hour ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.