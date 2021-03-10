Advisor inspects expansion of KDA hospital road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology,Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday inspected ongoing asphalt expansion work on KDA Hospital Road with funds approved by the provincial government.

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has approved around Rs.

17 million for the dualization of key hospital road.

Ziaullah Bangash on the occasion directed the concerned authorities to maintain the quality of work and warned that strict action would be taken for substandard construction.

He said that the PTI government was using all possible resources for the welfare of the people.

He directed concerned officials to complete the project on time.