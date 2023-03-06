UrduPoint.com

Advisor Instructs For Staff Attendance In Population Department

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Advisor instructs for staff attendance in population department

Adviser to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Population Welfare Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari on Monday instructed the senior officials of the Population Welfare Department to ensure the attendance of the subordinate and field staff while taking strict disciplinary action against the absent staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Population Welfare Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari on Monday instructed the senior officials of the Population Welfare Department to ensure the attendance of the subordinate and field staff while taking strict disciplinary action against the absent staff.

The instructions were given on the occasion of presiding over a meeting on departmental affairs of the Population Welfare department.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Population Welfare Ali Asghar and DG Population Welfare.

In the meeting, Advisor for Population Welfare Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari was given a briefing on departmental affairs.

Speaking on this occasion, Syed Jarar Hussain Bukhari said that corruption and negligence in duties will not be tolerated in the department.

Attendance of subordinates and field staff should be ensured and strict departmental action should be taken against habitually absent staff so that they become an example for others, he added.

Measures will be taken to increase the capacity of the field staff and will increase the number of seats in the training institutes in future. He further said that the more people will graduate from these training institutes, the more people will benefit.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Population Welfare From

Recent Stories

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamber sign MoU

5 minutes ago
 DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of M ..

DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of Molvi G hospital

18 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks o ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks off two-week-long cleanliness d ..

18 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, German minister discuss ..

18 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders to hand over recovered girls ..

Supreme Court orders to hand over recovered girls to their mother

18 minutes ago
 Students donate blood in Multan

Students donate blood in Multan

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.