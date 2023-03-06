Advisor instructs for staff attendance in population department

Adviser to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Population Welfare Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari on Monday instructed the senior officials of the Population Welfare Department to ensure the attendance of the subordinate and field staff while taking strict disciplinary action against the absent staff

The instructions were given on the occasion of presiding over a meeting on departmental affairs of the Population Welfare department.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Population Welfare Ali Asghar and DG Population Welfare.

In the meeting, Advisor for Population Welfare Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari was given a briefing on departmental affairs.

Speaking on this occasion, Syed Jarar Hussain Bukhari said that corruption and negligence in duties will not be tolerated in the department.

Attendance of subordinates and field staff should be ensured and strict departmental action should be taken against habitually absent staff so that they become an example for others, he added.

Measures will be taken to increase the capacity of the field staff and will increase the number of seats in the training institutes in future. He further said that the more people will graduate from these training institutes, the more people will benefit.