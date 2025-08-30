- Home
- Pakistan
- Advisor IPR Misbah Khar’s appointment as ISC ambassador–a milestone for Pakistan and women leade ..
Advisor IPR Misbah Khar’s Appointment As ISC Ambassador–a Milestone For Pakistan And Women Leadership
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) A dinner was hosted by Yahya Khar here Saturday to honour the recent appointment of Misbah Khar, who serves as Advisor to the Chairman Senate, as the Ambassador of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC), a milestone for Pakistan and women leadership.
The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries including Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Senator Aamir Chishti, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Senator Mushahid Hussain, UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Mr. Muhammad Yahya, former Foreign Secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani, members of parliament, diplomats and senior officials were also present on the occasion, said a press release here.
The participants termed Misbah Khar’s appointment as a milestone not only for women in Pakistan but also for the entire region. She said that her selection as an ISC ambassador is a symbol of further strengthening Pakistan’s role in parliamentary diplomacy and promoting cooperation at the global level, as well as reflecting the growing recognition of women leaders at global political forums.
This honor highlights Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring inclusive representation and promotion of women’s leadership at the international level.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Advisor IPR Misbah Khar’s appointment as ISC ambassador–a milestone for Pakistan and women leade ..1 minute ago
-
PFA discards 108,000-litre adulterated milk1 minute ago
-
Three terrorists killed in successful police operation in Kohat11 minutes ago
-
Day-long monsoon rains cripple Lahore, authorities warn of more flooding11 minutes ago
-
Attempt to smuggle timber foiled11 minutes ago
-
DC Attock emphasizes unity and security for Rabi-ul-Awwal gatherings11 minutes ago
-
Chenab river floods Chiniot, thousands affected11 minutes ago
-
Floods can't hinder journey of service: Maryam11 minutes ago
-
Female students dominate Abbottabad board intermediate results 202521 minutes ago
-
Saffron cultivation to support farmers financially: Minister21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan is set to introduce HPV vaccine for first time to prevent Cervical Cancer31 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of lives saved due to timely measures by security personnel31 minutes ago