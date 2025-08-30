Open Menu

Advisor IPR Misbah Khar’s Appointment As ISC Ambassador–a Milestone For Pakistan And Women Leadership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) A dinner was hosted by Yahya Khar here Saturday to honour the recent appointment of Misbah Khar, who serves as Advisor to the Chairman Senate, as the Ambassador of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC), a milestone for Pakistan and women leadership.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries including Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Senator Aamir Chishti, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Senator Mushahid Hussain, UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Mr. Muhammad Yahya, former Foreign Secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani, members of parliament, diplomats and senior officials were also present on the occasion, said a press release here.

The participants termed Misbah Khar’s appointment as a milestone not only for women in Pakistan but also for the entire region. She said that her selection as an ISC ambassador is a symbol of further strengthening Pakistan’s role in parliamentary diplomacy and promoting cooperation at the global level, as well as reflecting the growing recognition of women leaders at global political forums.

This honor highlights Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring inclusive representation and promotion of women’s leadership at the international level.

