Advisor lauds performance of Mansehra Police in Bedra Interchange incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb during his visit to Mansehra on Monday held a meeting with District Police Officer (DPI) Shafiullah Gandapur and deplored the Bedra Interchange incident.

He appreciated the outstanding performance of the police team for immediately apprehending the accused involved in firing on the police team posted on duty.

He also prayed for the elevation of martyred police jawan Aamir and the speedy recovery of injured soldier Naveed.

On this occasion, the adviser handed over a check of Rs.100,000 to the DPO for financial assistance to the martyr's widow, which would be delivered to her promptly .

Zahid Chanzeb paid tributes to the entire police team for the abrupt action on this incident and arresting the suspects involved in the martyrdom of the police jawan within few hours of the incident.

He highly eulogized their professional skills and sense of duty as well.

Later, the adviser also visited the local hospital to inquire after the health of police constable Naveed who was injured in the incident.

While appreciating the courage of this brave police Jawan, he also gave him cash assistance of Rs 100,000 from his own pocket in assistance for his treatment expenses.

The DPO thanked Zahid Chanzeb for his visit and the proper encouragement of police force.

He assured that Mansehra police would not disappoint the provincial government and people despite its limited resources and less manpower.

