Advisor Ombudsman Secretariat visits EOBI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Advisor / Incharge Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Faisalabad region Shahid Hussain Jillani on Tuesday visited Employees Old Age Benefit Institution (EOBI) South, Faisalabad.

Assistant Registrar Regional Ombudsman Office Yasir Shabir Malik accompanied him.

Advisor Shahid Hussain Jillani said that the objective of his visit to the EOBI was to review performance and other office matters.

He said that the complaints with the Ombudsman office against EOBI had declined during the last three years which showed the best performance of the department.

He said that it had been noticed that pending cases with EOBI were least in number which was an encouraging point.

Director EOBI Fareed Ahmad said that over 28,000 pensioners and about 2,000 institutes were registered while 300 to 400 cases were under process for registration.

Later, the Advisor Shahid Jillani toured various parts of the EOBI office and raised some questions about employees, record maintenance, security and digitalization. He also inquired about the performance of the department from applicants present on the occasion.