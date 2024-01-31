Advisor On Aviation, SAPM Health Call On PM Kakar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Advisor to PM on Aviation Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Khan called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.
The advisor briefed the prime minister about the ministerial matters and the progress of the government's reform measures in the aviation sector.
In a separate meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Amir Bilal called on the prime minister and discussed matters of mutual concerns.
