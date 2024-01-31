Open Menu

Advisor On Aviation, SAPM Health Call On PM Kakar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Advisor on Aviation, SAPM health call on PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Advisor to PM on Aviation Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Khan called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

The advisor briefed the prime minister about the ministerial matters and the progress of the government's reform measures in the aviation sector.

In a separate meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Amir Bilal called on the prime minister and discussed matters of mutual concerns.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Progress Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

5 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

16 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

16 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

17 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

17 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

17 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

17 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

17 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan