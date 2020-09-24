Advisor on Food inspects flour mills to ensure smooth supply at official rate

Advisor to Chief Minister on Food , Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Advisor to the Chief on Tuesday conducted surprise visits at flour mills to ensure smooth supply of flour to people at official rate.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Food , Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Advisor to the Chief on Tuesday conducted surprise visits at flour mills to ensure smooth supply of flour to people at official rate.

The minister ordered to cancel official quota of flour supply to four mills for producing substandard flour.

On the occasion , he directed the food department officials to ensure supply of flour in the market on official fixed price, adding no compromise would be made on the quality of flour.

According to details, to ensure the supply of flour at fixed price , Advisor to the Chief Minister for Food along with officials of the Food Department conducted a surprise inspection of nine flour mills in Nowshera and Charsadda districts.

He paid a surprise visit to Abid Flour Mills of Peshawar, Sadiq Flour Mills, Kamran Flour Mills of Charsadda, Alam Flour Mills, Common Border Punjab Flour Mills, Charsadda Flour Mills, Hashtnagar Flour Mills, Madina Flour Mills and Lathani Flour Mills.

During inspection he checked the records of official supply of wheat to mills and supply of flour to dealers.

He also contacted dealers to inquire about supply of flour from mills .

He inspected the flour samples of all the mills on the spot. Canceled flour quota He directed Food Department that no compromise would be made on quality and quantity and instructed them to utilize all resources to ensure the supply of flour to the people as par government fixed price.

He directed officers of the food department to visit market frequently in order to provide relief to the people.

The minister also ordered mill owners to keep record of sale and purchase for security purpose.

He informed that grievance center would be set up soon in the Food Department for redressal of public grievances.

He said that concrete steps were being taken for transparent distribution of government quota of wheat to flour mills.